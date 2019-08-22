UK, South Korea Ink Post-Brexit Free Trade Deal

The UK and South Korean trade ministers signed a continuity free trade deal on Thursday that will allow the two countries to keep trading as usual after Brexit

"Proud to sign my first trade deal with Minister Yoo [Myung-hee] of Korea," Trade Secretary Liz Truss said in a tweet accompanied by a photo of the two ministers holding copies of the deal.

The deal is designed to replicate the EU-South Korea agreement that regulates the Asian nation's trade with UK business as part of the 28-nation bloc.

The new arrangement aims to safeguard jobs and $17.9 billion in annual trade flows between the United Kingdom and South Korea.

The UK government has been in a hurry to seal continuity free trade deals with its partners prior to leaving the European Union on October 31. It has inked 13 pacts with 38 countries as of today.