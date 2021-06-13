UrduPoint.com
UK, South Korean Leaders Agree To Strengthen Trade, Defense Ties At G7 Summit - London

Sun 13th June 2021 | 03:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and South Korean President Moon Jae-in agreed to strengthen trade and security ties between London and Seoul during a bilateral meeting on the margins of the ongoing G7 summit on Sunday, Downing Street said.

"The Prime Minister met President Moon Jae-in of the Republic of Korea today at the G7 Summit in Cornwall. The two leaders set out their commitment to increasing UK-South Korea links across trade, security and defence, as the UK strengthens its ties with the Indo-Pacific region," Downing Street said in a press release.

Johnson is said to have expressed the United Kingdom's "full support" for Seoul's security policy in the Korean Peninsula, and both leaders also addressed the upcoming UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), set to take place in Glasgow this fall.

Moon Jae-in was one of the non-G7 leaders invited to this year's in-person summit, which is being held at Carbis Bay in the English county of Cornwall.

The summit, which began on Friday, is set to wrap up on Sunday afternoon. The heads of state are slated to publish a joint communique at 13:00 GMT, and Johnson is expected to hold a press conference starting at 13:05. 

