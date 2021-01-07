UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Speaker Offers Pelosi Solidarity Over 'outrageous' Violence

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 09:19 PM

UK speaker offers Pelosi solidarity over 'outrageous' violence

The speaker of Britain's House of Commons on Thursday wrote to Nancy Pelosi to voice his concern after her office was ransacked by pro-Donald Trump protesters

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :The speaker of Britain's House of Commons on Thursday wrote to Nancy Pelosi to voice his concern after her office was ransacked by pro-Donald Trump protesters.

"Seeing your office trashed in that way and its occupation by one of the rioters was particularly outrageous," Lindsay Hoyle said in a letter made available by his office.

"I am just so relieved you were not hurt, although I can only imagine how violated you must feel after having a protester at your desk," he added.

One Trump backer, wearing jeans and a baseball cap, was pictured propping a leg up on the Speaker of the House of Representatives' desk, as crowds stormed into Congress just as lawmakers were certifying Joe Biden's presidential election win.

Biden called the violence, which came after a Trump rally, an "insurrection".

Hoyle said he hoped Pelosi's possessions were untouched, "particularly the lovely picture you so proudly showed me of (Winston) Churchill's address to the joint session of US Congress in 1941".

Related Topics

Election Trump Churchill Nancy Congress

Recent Stories

Police chief directs action against terrorists, co ..

1 minute ago

Secy Agri orders to continue management activities ..

1 minute ago

Denmark's Energy Agency Confirms Nord Stream 2 Con ..

1 minute ago

France plans mass duck slaughter as bird flu hits ..

1 minute ago

Ejaz Shah visits ANF academy

4 minutes ago

German Parliament's Energy Chief Praises Move to S ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.