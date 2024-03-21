Open Menu

UK Spending Watchdog Warns On Govt Migrant Housing Costs

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2024 | 12:40 AM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) The UK government's controversial use of former military bases and a barge to house asylum seekers is set to cost more than continuing to use hotels, a public spending watchdog said Wednesday.

The finding, which undermines the official basis for using the sites, comes as ministers grapple with how to reduce the spiralling costs of housing a growing backlog of more than 100,000 asylum seekers.

As part of their strategy, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's ruling Conservatives are pushing ahead with contentious plans to deter new arrivals crossing the Channel on small boats by trying to deport some migrants to Rwanda.

Wrangling over legislation to overcome legal challenges which have stalled that effort returns to parliament on Wednesday.

The politically potent issue has proved a persistent headache for Sunak ahead of a general election expected later this year.

The growing numbers of migrants landing on the shores of southeast England in recent years has prompted the interior ministry to increase its use of hotels, leading to escalating costs.

By last December, it was providing accommodation for around 106,500 people, with 45,800 in hotels, according to the National Audit Office (NAO).

The ministry expects that to cost £4.7 billion ($6 billion) in the year to the end of this month, including £3.1 billion on hotels, the watchdog reported in its "value for money" review.

In a bid to lower the bill, the ministry has turned to converting former military bases and leasing an accommodation barge called the Bibby Stockholm to house asylum seekers.

