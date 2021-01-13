MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) The United Kingdom spent 2.4 million Pounds ($3.3 million) over the past four years to encourage and boost compliance of Saudi Arabian troops with international humanitarian law in Yemen, where the Gulf country is leading a coalition of nine countries in support of government forces, The Guardian newspaper reported on Wednesday.

According to the media outlet, the figures were obtained during parliamentary Question Time, a formal way for lawmakers to get information by obliging ministers to explain their actions, work and policy decisions. Last month, James Heappey, the minister for the armed forces, said in response to a question from Scottish National Party's lawmaker Martyn Day that the UK spent 2.4 million pounds since 2016, including 550,000 pounds between 2018 and 2020.

Back in October, James Cleverly, the minister for the middle East and North Africa in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, said that the country funded the UK military to help Riyadh "protect its national security' and to "support the Saudi military's compliance with international humanitarian law.

According to the Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy (Bird) campaign group, which helped obtain the figure, as cited by the Guardian, the spent funds dragged the UK into "the world's worst humanitarian crisis."

"It is deeply disturbing that the UK government is spending taxpayers' money bolstering the Saudi's military capacity," Bird Director Sayed Ahmed Alwadaei said, as quoted by the newspaper.

Yemen has been mired in an armed conflict between the government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi rebels for over six years, resulting in a severe humanitarian crisis. Since March 2015, the Saudi-led Arab coalition, working in cooperation with Hadi's forces, has been conducting air, land and sea operations against the rebels, who control the capital of Sanaa and large areas in northern and western Yemen.