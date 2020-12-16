UrduPoint.com
UK Spent Billions Of Dollars To Distort Image Of Syria - Syria's Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 08:20 AM

UK Spent Billions of Dollars to Distort Image of Syria - Syria's Foreign Ministry

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) The UK has spent billions of Dollars to distort the image of Syria and to create barriers to the return of refugees and the fight against terrorism, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement as quoted by the SANA state news agency.

This, it said, was confirmed by the UK's opposition to and not participation in the international conference on the return of refugees held in Damascus last month.

"Britain and its officials do not have any credibility to talk about the humanitarian situation in Syria, but rather they shoulder full responsibility for the suffering of the Syrians, which necessitates legal accountability for the crimes they committed against them," a Foreign and Expatriates Ministry source said.

The source said Syria had on Tuesday expressed astonishment at the hypocrisy and distortion of facts made by the UK envoy to Syria, Jonathan Hargreaves regarding the humanitarian situation in Syria.

He said Hargreaves "ignored that the main reason for the current suffering of the Syrians lies in the terrorist aggression that shed the blood of the Syrians and destroyed their achievements, in which Britain was one of the main participants through its unwavering support to the terrorist groups."

