UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Springer Spaniel Max Becomes 1st Ever Pet To Receive 'OBE For Animals' - Charity

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 10:59 PM

UK Springer Spaniel Max Becomes 1st Ever Pet to Receive 'OBE for Animals' - Charity

UK veterinary charity People's Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA) said on Friday that its Order of Merit, known as the animals' Order of the British Empire, was for the first time ever awarded to a pet, a UK Springer Spaniel named Max

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) UK veterinary charity People's Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA) said on Friday that its Order of Merit, known as the animals' Order of the British Empire, was for the first time ever awarded to a pet, a UK Springer Spaniel named Max.

Before Max, the PDSA merit order was only awarded to service animals, including 12 horses and 20 dogs.

"English Springer Spaniel Max received the PDSA Order of Merit in February 2021 for providing comfort and support to thousands of people worldwide," the charity said, specifying that 13-year-old Max is the first-ever pet recipient of the award since its inception in 2014.

Max's owner, Kerry Irving, lost his ability to walk due to a road traffic accident in 2006, plunging into severe depression.

Irving and Max met two years later, establishing a strong bond that allowed the 46-year-old to overcome his mental issues and become able to walk again, according to the story told by the PDSA.

After that, Irving, an amateur photographer, started posting photos of Max on Facebook, making the dog a minor celebrity. In 2016, Max became a licensed therapy dog, which allowed him to visit people in schools, hospitals and hospices.

The PDSA Order of Merit is awarded to animals for showing outstanding devotion to their owner or wider society, beyond usual companionship.

Related Topics

Accident Facebook Visit Road Traffic United Kingdom February 2016 Merit Packaging Limited Depression

Recent Stories

AJK Revenue Minister Farooq Sikandar's resignation ..

2 minutes ago

Macron Says If EU, US Fail to Provide Vaccines to ..

2 minutes ago

Tuchel takes blame for Ziyech struggles at Chelsea ..

2 minutes ago

Biden Warns Against Returning to Cold War

2 minutes ago

'Sooper Hai Pakistan Cup' positive sign for promot ..

6 minutes ago

Bitcoin hits $1 tn market cap, stocks move higher, ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.