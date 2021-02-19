UK Springer Spaniel Max Becomes 1st Ever Pet to Receive 'OBE for Animals' - Charity

UK veterinary charity People's Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA) said on Friday that its Order of Merit, known as the animals' Order of the British Empire, was for the first time ever awarded to a pet, a UK Springer Spaniel named Max

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) UK veterinary charity People's Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA) said on Friday that its Order of Merit, known as the animals' Order of the British Empire, was for the first time ever awarded to a pet, a UK Springer Spaniel named Max.

Before Max, the PDSA merit order was only awarded to service animals, including 12 horses and 20 dogs.

"English Springer Spaniel Max received the PDSA Order of Merit in February 2021 for providing comfort and support to thousands of people worldwide," the charity said, specifying that 13-year-old Max is the first-ever pet recipient of the award since its inception in 2014.

Max's owner, Kerry Irving, lost his ability to walk due to a road traffic accident in 2006, plunging into severe depression.

Irving and Max met two years later, establishing a strong bond that allowed the 46-year-old to overcome his mental issues and become able to walk again, according to the story told by the PDSA.

After that, Irving, an amateur photographer, started posting photos of Max on Facebook, making the dog a minor celebrity. In 2016, Max became a licensed therapy dog, which allowed him to visit people in schools, hospitals and hospices.

The PDSA Order of Merit is awarded to animals for showing outstanding devotion to their owner or wider society, beyond usual companionship.