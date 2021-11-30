UrduPoint.com

UK Spy Chief Calls For Intel Services To Come Out Of The Shadows

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 06:47 PM

UK spy chief calls for intel services to come out of the shadows

The head of Britain's overseas spy service on Tuesday called for the country's intelligence agencies to shed their culture of secrecy and partner with tech firms to fight hostile states, criminals and extremists

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :The head of Britain's overseas spy service on Tuesday called for the country's intelligence agencies to shed their culture of secrecy and partner with tech firms to fight hostile states, criminals and extremists.

MI6 chief Richard Moore said in a rare public address that the country's enemies were pouring "money and ambition into mastering artificial intelligence, quantum computing and synthetic biology".

"We cannot hope to replicate the global tech industry, so we must tap into it," Moore, known as "C" in government, said in a speech at the International Institute for Strategic Studies in London.

"I cannot stress enough what a sea-change this is in MI6's culture, ethos and way of working, since we have traditionally relied primarily on our own capabilities." Cyber-threats from criminals, extremists and hostile states are growing "exponentially", warned Moore, who took over as head of MI6 last year.

"We may experience more technological progress in the next 10 years than in the last century, with a disruptive impact equal to the industrial revolution," he added.

"It is a white-hot focus for MI6." Moore identified China, Iran and Russia -- with which Britain has had frayed diplomatic ties -- were states of particular concern.

"Adapting to a world affected by the rise of China is the single greatest priority for MI6," he said.

"The Chinese intelligence services are highly capable, and continue to conduct large-scale espionage operations against the UK and our allies.

"Beijing believes its own propaganda about Western frailties and underestimates Washington's resolve. The risk of Chinese miscalculation through overconfidence is real," he added.

Related Topics

Century World Iran Russia China Washington London Beijing Progress United Kingdom Money May Criminals From Government Industry

Recent Stories

KP Cabinet approves capital punishment for child a ..

KP Cabinet approves capital punishment for child abusers, harassers

14 seconds ago
 Swiss hoteliers shiver as Omicron hits winter book ..

Swiss hoteliers shiver as Omicron hits winter bookings

15 seconds ago
 NASA postpones ISS spacewalk due to debris risk

NASA postpones ISS spacewalk due to debris risk

17 seconds ago
 Putin Says He Was Planning to Attend Beijing Olymp ..

Putin Says He Was Planning to Attend Beijing Olympics Opening Ceremony

18 seconds ago
 Gold price falls by Rs 1200 per tola 30 Nov 2021

Gold price falls by Rs 1200 per tola 30 Nov 2021

20 seconds ago
 Governor address Parents Day at CCK, praises educa ..

Governor address Parents Day at CCK, praises education standard of college

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.