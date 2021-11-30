UK spy chief calls for intel services to come out of the shadows

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :The head of Britain's overseas spy service on Tuesday called for the country's intelligence agencies to shed their culture of secrecy and partner with tech firms to fight hostile states, criminals and extremists.

MI6 chief Richard Moore said in a rare public address that the country's enemies were pouring "money and ambition into mastering artificial intelligence, quantum computing and synthetic biology".

"We cannot hope to replicate the global tech industry, so we must tap into it," Moore, known as "C" in government, said in a speech at the International Institute for Strategic Studies in London.

"I cannot stress enough what a sea-change this is in MI6's culture, ethos and way of working, since we have traditionally relied primarily on our own capabilities." Cyber-threats from criminals, extremists and hostile states are growing "exponentially", warned Moore, who took over as head of MI6 last year.

"We may experience more technological progress in the next 10 years than in the last century, with a disruptive impact equal to the industrial revolution," he added.

"It is a white-hot focus for MI6." Moore identified China, Iran and Russia -- with which Britain has had frayed diplomatic ties -- were states of particular concern.

"Adapting to a world affected by the rise of China is the single greatest priority for MI6," he said.

"The Chinese intelligence services are highly capable, and continue to conduct large-scale espionage operations against the UK and our allies.

"Beijing believes its own propaganda about Western frailties and underestimates Washington's resolve. The risk of Chinese miscalculation through overconfidence is real," he added.