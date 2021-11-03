UK stands firm on French fishing row: PM Johnson

(@FahadShabbir)

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday said Britain's position on a row with France over post-Brexit fishing rights was unchanged, as officials held a second day of talks to resolve the dispute.

Asked whether London had shifted its stance in the face of French threats of retaliatory measures, Johnson told reporters: "The answer is no."