UK Stands Firm On French Fishing Row: PM Johnson
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 12:43 AM
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday said Britain's position on a row with France over post-Brexit fishing rights was unchanged, as officials held a second day of talks to resolve the dispute.
Asked whether London had shifted its stance in the face of French threats of retaliatory measures, Johnson told reporters: "The answer is no."