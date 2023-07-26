Open Menu

UK Starts 'Dirty Procedures' At Security Council, Blocks Briefers - Russian Envoy To UN

Faizan Hashmi Published July 26, 2023 | 03:10 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) The United Kingdom has tried during its presidency of the UN Security Council to prevent Russia-picked briefers on Ukraine from attending a meeting requested by the Russian mission to the United Nations, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the world body Dmitry Polyanskiy said.

"(T)he British presidency of the Security Council has already started dirty procedures in order to prevent our speakers from being admitted. The truth hurts the eyes of our Western colleagues too much," Polyanskiy said via Telegram on Tuesday.

The diplomat said the Russian mission cannot disclose at present the Names of the briefers in order to protect them from potential retaliation by the Kiev regime, given that such practices had occurred in the past.

On Wednesday, two meetings on Ukraine will be held at the UN Security Council. The first one was requested by the Russian mission to the United Nations on the discrimination against canonical Orthodox Christians in Ukraine. The second meeting will address the recent attacks on the infrastructure of Ukrainian ports.

The United Kingdom presides over the UN Security Council during the month of July.

