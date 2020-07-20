UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Starts Formal Talks On Post-Brexit Relations With EFTA Members - Raab

Faizan Hashmi 29 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 09:26 PM

UK Starts Formal Talks on Post-Brexit Relations With EFTA Members - Raab

The United Kingdom has officially launched talks on the future of relations with Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland following its exit from the European Union, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) The United Kingdom has officially launched talks on the future of relations with Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland following its exit from the European Union, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Monday.

"We've started formal negotiations on our future relationships with Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland. Trade with these important partners is worth �66bn [$83.5 billion] and we're committed to build on the progress in talks to strengthen these partnerships," Raab tweeted.

The four countries in question belong to the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), which provides them with access to the European single market, but keeps them off the bloc's customs union.

The UK pulled out of the European Union on January 31, completing a process triggered by the Brexit referendum in June 2016. The country has until December 31 to renegotiate a range of agreements both with the bloc and other partners to ensure beneficial trade and cooperation after the transition period ends.

Related Topics

Norway European Union Progress Iceland United Kingdom Switzerland Liechtenstein Brexit January June December 2016 Market From

Recent Stories

Pakistan resumes anti-polio campaign

26 minutes ago

GI, Law to protect local brands, ensure premium pr ..

17 minutes ago

COVID19 claims 26 lives, infects 546 others: Chief ..

17 minutes ago

Chief Minister Sindh approves setting up of two sp ..

17 minutes ago

Japanese Science Minister congratulates UAE on lau ..

2 hours ago

UK Committee to Publish Report on Alleged Russian ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.