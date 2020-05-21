UrduPoint.com
UK Starts Global Trial Of Chloroquine, Hydroxychloroquine As Medicines Against COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 18 seconds ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 07:59 PM

UK Starts Global Trial of Chloroquine, Hydroxychloroquine as Medicines Against COVID-19

More than 40,000 health care workers from across the world will take part in a global trial of two anti-malarial drugs - hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine - to check their effectiveness in preventing the COVID-19 infection, and the first tests will begin in the UK cities of Brighton and Oxford on Thursday, according to Bangkok-based Mahidol Oxford Tropical Medicine Research Unit (MORU).

"A global study to test if either chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine can prevent COVID-19 in vital frontline healthcare workers will open to UK participants at hospital sites in Brighton and Oxford today. Laboratory evidence shows that these well-established drugs might be effective in preventing or treating COVID-19 but there is no conclusive proof. Despite the lack of strong evidence these drugs are being widely recommended, and they are being widely used in some countries- so finding out if they can protect against COVID-19 - yes or no - is of tremendous importance," MORU said in a press release.

According to the press release, the research, dubbed COPCOV, organized by MORU in cooperation with the University of Oxford and Wellcome charity organization, will enroll over 40,000 frontline health workers and staff from Europe, Africa, Asia and South America who have close contact with coronavirus-infected patients to determine definitively if chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine are effective in preventing COVID-19.

Registration of the first participants begins on Thursday in two hospitals located in the cities of Brighton and Oxford. By the end of May, four more COPCOV research sites are expected to open in the UK, and 25 others by the end of June. Research sites are also expected to open in Thailand and Southeast Asia, Italy, Portugal, Africa and South America. The results of the study are expected to be received by the end of 2020.

"Each COPCOV participant will receive either chloroquine or a placebo (in Asia) or hydroxychloroquine or a placebo (in UK, Europe, Africa) for 3 months. Half the participants will receive the drug, half will receive a placebo. Selection will be random and neither the study team nor the participant will know if the participant is taking the drug or a placebo," MORU said.

Hydroxychloroquine has been praised as effective in treating COVID-19 when combined with zinc and azithromycin by some of the world's leading epidemiologists. At the same time, the US food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned of the danger of side effects of these antimalarial drugs when treating COVID-19.

Shanghai-based Ruijin Hospital said in a study earlier in May that hydroxychloroquine had no significant effect when administered to COVID-19 patients suffering from mild or moderate symptoms and could bring more harm instead.

