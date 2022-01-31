UK Statements on Russian Threat to Ukraine Linked to Internal Crisis - Russian Ambassador

The UK statements about the Russian threat to Ukraine are explained, among other things, by the domestic political crisis, Russian Ambassador to London Andrei Kelin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) The UK statements about the Russian threat to Ukraine are explained, among other things, by the domestic political crisis, Russian Ambassador to London Andrei Kelin said.

On Sunday, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said that London did not rule out the possibility that the property of "Russian oligarchs" in London could be confiscated as part of the tightening of the sanctions regime against Russia in the event of an escalation of the situation around Ukraine. It is expected that a bill to tighten the sanctions regime against Russia would be presented in the UK Parliament later in the day.

"Over the weekend, all four leading newspapers in the UK published literally the same material that is related to the statements of Liz Truss and Ben Wallace with such threats against us that they regularly announce. What reasons do I see here? There are several of them. One of them, of course, is an internal reason, since the opposition is now putting a lot of pressure on the UK Prime Minister," Kelin said on the air of the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.