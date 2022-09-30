UK Statistics Office Upgrades Annual GDP Growth Estimate in 2nd Quarter to 4.4%

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) The UK's GDP has grew by 4.4% in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the same period of the previous year, according to the final estimate of the UK Office for National Statistics released on Friday

"The level of real quarterly GDP in the UK is now 0.

2% below its pre-coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic level in Quarter 4 (Oct to Dec) 2019 (Figure 2). This has been revised from the previous estimate of being 0.6% above its Quarter 4 2019 level. Compared with the same quarter a year ago, the level of real GDP rose by 4.4% in Quarter 2 2022," the office said in a statement.