UrduPoint.com

UK Statistics Office Upgrades Annual GDP Growth Estimate In 2nd Quarter To 4.4%

Muhammad Irfan Published September 30, 2022 | 11:30 AM

UK Statistics Office Upgrades Annual GDP Growth Estimate in 2nd Quarter to 4.4%

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) The UK's GDP has grew by 4.4% in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the same period of the previous year, according to the final estimate of the UK Office for National Statistics released on Friday

"The level of real quarterly GDP in the UK is now 0.

2% below its pre-coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic level in Quarter 4 (Oct to Dec) 2019 (Figure 2). This has been revised from the previous estimate of being 0.6% above its Quarter 4 2019 level. Compared with the same quarter a year ago, the level of real GDP rose by 4.4% in Quarter 2 2022," the office said in a statement.

Related Topics

Same United Kingdom 2019 From

Recent Stories

Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s resolve to und ..

Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s resolve to undertake IMF reforms

8 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th September 2022

2 hours ago
 Prime Minister apprises President Sisi about flood ..

Prime Minister apprises President Sisi about floods' devastation

11 hours ago
 Six US States File Suit to Challenge Biden's Stude ..

Six US States File Suit to Challenge Biden's Student Debt Relief

11 hours ago
 Dr Hakim Ali Abro assumes charge of Acting VC SMBB ..

Dr Hakim Ali Abro assumes charge of Acting VC SMBBMU

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.