UK Steadfast in Its Stance on Fishing Issue With France - Johnson

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) London is firmly committed to its stance on the fishing dispute with France despite an escalation, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday.

Last week, French Secretary of State for European Affairs, Clement Beaune, invited the UK to hold talks on the issue in Paris. France has for the time being also postponed sanctions on London, which were supposed to go into effect this Tuesday.

"The answer is no," Johnson told a press conference at the COP26 summit in Glasgow, when asked whether he offered French President Emmanuel Macron more generous terms for French fishermen.

The UK works closely with France on the more acute issue of curbing climate change, he added.

Paris is considering sanctions against London over its alleged refusal to issue enough fishing licenses for French fishermen to access British waters under the Brexit trade deal.

In late September, the British Ministry of the Environment reported that 1,700 vessels from the EU received licenses to fish in British waters, of which 117 were issued to vessels from the EU for fishing in a zone of 6-12 nautical miles. The ministry issued only 12 licenses to French fishermen, having considered 47 applications.