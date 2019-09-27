UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Stena Impero Tanker Starts Moving From Iran Toward Int'l Waters - Iran's Maritime Body

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 12:19 PM

UK Stena Impero Tanker Starts Moving From Iran Toward Int'l Waters - Iran's Maritime Body

UK-flagged Stena Impero tanker, recently released from Iran after over two months of detention, has started moving from Iran's port of Bandar Abbas toward international waters, Iran's Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) said on Friday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) UK-flagged Stena Impero tanker, recently released from Iran after over two months of detention, has started moving from Iran's port of Bandar Abbas toward international waters, Iran's Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) said on Friday.

"The Stena Impero tanker started today, at 9 a.m. [05:30 GMT], its travel from the Bandar Abbas port toward the international corridor in the Persian Gulf," the PMO's department for the Hormozgan province, where the tanker used to be held, said in a statement.

A video featuring the movement of the vessel has been released in Iranian media.

Stena Impero was seized by the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in the Strait of Hormuz on July 19 over an alleged violation of international maritime rules. The move came after Iran's Adrian Darya 1 oil tanker had been seized by UK marines off the coast of Gibraltar over an alleged breach of EU sanctions imposed on Syria. Iran's tanker was released on August 19 after Gibraltar reportedly received assurances that the cargo would not be delivered to Syria.

Related Topics

Syria Iran Oil Gibraltar United Kingdom July August Media From

Recent Stories

UAE highlights strategic partnerships at UN Genera ..

6 minutes ago

Flour mills inspected in Dir Lower

4 minutes ago

Seized oil tanker sets sail: Iranian authorities

4 minutes ago

Gold imports increase 24.28 pc in 2 months

4 minutes ago

US presses India to 'rapidly' ease restrictions In ..

1 minute ago

Canadians put themselves in shop window at Rugby W ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.