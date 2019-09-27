(@imziishan)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) UK-flagged Stena Impero tanker, recently released from Iran after over two months of detention, has started moving from Iran's port of Bandar Abbas toward international waters, Iran's Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) said on Friday.

"The Stena Impero tanker started today, at 9 a.m. [05:30 GMT], its travel from the Bandar Abbas port toward the international corridor in the Persian Gulf," the PMO's department for the Hormozgan province, where the tanker used to be held, said in a statement.

A video featuring the movement of the vessel has been released in Iranian media.

Stena Impero was seized by the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in the Strait of Hormuz on July 19 over an alleged violation of international maritime rules. The move came after Iran's Adrian Darya 1 oil tanker had been seized by UK marines off the coast of Gibraltar over an alleged breach of EU sanctions imposed on Syria. Iran's tanker was released on August 19 after Gibraltar reportedly received assurances that the cargo would not be delivered to Syria.