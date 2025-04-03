UK still 'committed' to US deal to ease tariff impact

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) The UK remains committed to sealing an economic deal with the United States which could help "mitigate" a 10 percent tariff imposed on exports to the US, a minister said Wednesday.

"Our approach is to remain calm and committed to doing this deal, which we hope will mitigate the impact of what has been announced," business minister Jonathan Reynolds said after US President Donald Trump imposed sweeping new tariffs on US trading partners.

Reynolds added however that the UK government would continue to defend the country's interests, saying in his statement that "nothing is off the table".

"We have a range of tools at our disposal and we will not hesitate to act."

Britain has been negotiating to reach a last-minute post-Brexit trade agreement with Washington to help it avoid -- or at least mitigate -- more tariffs.

But on Tuesday the government said the country was likely to suffer US tariffs despite making "rapid progress" on the deal.

"It is important at a moment like this that we don't have knee-jerk reactions," Prime Minister Keir Starmer told parliament earlier Wednesday before Trump's announcement.

He added that "we will take a calm, pragmatic approach" to tariffs.

As it stands, the United States is the UK's single largest country trading partner.

The US accounted for 15 percent of the UK's goods exports and 10 percent of its goods imports in 2023, according to the latest annual data from the Office for National Statistics.

Britain's spending watchdog, the Office for Budget Responsibility, has estimated that US taxes of up to 20 percent would reduce the UK's GDP by 0.6 percent in the 2026-2027 fiscal year.

The major categories of goods the UK exports to the US include machinery and transport equipment, like cars and power generation equipment, and chemicals, such as pharmaceuticals.

- 'Prosperity deal' -

Britain has set out to strike a trade deal with the US since departing the European Union at the start of the decade.

Downing Street has described a potential agreement as an "economic prosperity deal", indicating it will fall short of a free trade deal ultimately sought by London.

UK media has reported that London may scrap a tax on tech giants to avert US tariffs under Trump and clear a pathway to a trade deal.

The digital tax is currently worth about £800 million ($1 billion) annually to the UK Treasury.

Speaking in the White House Rose Garden, Trump on Wednesday slapped the most stinging tariffs on China and the European Union on what he called "Liberation Day."

Saving some of the heaviest blows for what he called the "nations that treat us badly," he imposed a 34 percent tariff on goods from superpower rival China, 20 percent on key ally the European Union and 24 percent on Japan.