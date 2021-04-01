UK Still Plans to Hold UN Climate Summit in Person Amid Virus Fears

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) The UK government is not looking to delay the UN climate change conference, a spokesperson said, after media reported that the Glasgow summit could be postponed.

"We are working on the basis of COP26 being held in person this November, while closely monitoring the COVID situation," the spokesperson told reporters.

The Sky news channel cited two government sources as saying earlier in the day that the conference, known as COP26, could be delayed for a second time or "radically changed" due to signs that the outbreak was worsening.

"The summit team is working closely with all partners and exploring what different scenarios might mean for COP26 and how we plan for that, whilst putting the health of the participants and the local community first," the spokesperson said.

The climate conference will seek to speed up the implementation of the groundbreaking Paris climate deal that aims to reduce carbon emissions and promote green transition.