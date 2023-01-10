UrduPoint.com

UK Still Undecided Whether To Supply Tanks To Ukraine - Prime Minister's Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2023 | 11:22 PM

UK Still Undecided Whether to Supply Tanks to Ukraine - Prime Minister's Spokesman

The UK government has not yet made a final decision on the possible delivery of Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's spokesman said on Tuesday, commenting on recent media reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) The UK government has not yet made a final decision on the possible delivery of Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's spokesman said on Tuesday, commenting on recent media reports.

On Monday, Sky news reported, citing sources, that for the first time since the start of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, the United Kingdom was considering the possibility of supplying its Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine.

"We haven't made any final decisions on provision of tanks at this stage ... Until decisions are made on these sorts of things, we don't comment on speculation around what further equipment may or may not be sent. We will continue to discuss with Ukrainian counterparts about what is the best form we can provide.

And that's done in conjunction with our allies," the spokesman said, as quoted by The Guardian newspaper.

In late December, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Kiev was hoping to receive tanks from Western countries in 2023. Sunak, in turn, said that London intended to maintain or increase the military assistance provided to Ukraine in 2023.

In December, the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Valery Gerasimov, said that Western countries had supplied more than 350 tanks, 700 artillery systems, 100 multiple launch rocket systems, 30 helicopters, at least 5,000 drones, and 1,000 armored fighting vehicles to Ukraine since the start of Russia's special operation. Total foreign financial assistance to Ukraine amounted to almost $100 billion, Gerasimov added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Vehicles London Kiev United Kingdom May December Media From Government Best Billion

Recent Stories

US Presses Southwest Airlines Over Thousands of Un ..

US Presses Southwest Airlines Over Thousands of Unresolved Complaints Tied to Me ..

6 minutes ago
 Booking office of illegal housing colony sealed in ..

Booking office of illegal housing colony sealed in Multan

6 minutes ago
 Changaiz Khan apprises RPO about sufferings of Haz ..

Changaiz Khan apprises RPO about sufferings of Hazro vegetable growers

6 minutes ago
 Federation's strength hinges on its units' stabili ..

Federation's strength hinges on its units' stability: Provincial Finance Ministe ..

6 minutes ago
 SteelFab 2023 continues to promote use of AI in ir ..

SteelFab 2023 continues to promote use of AI in iron and steel industry

15 minutes ago
 Classified Documents Recovered From Biden Think Ta ..

Classified Documents Recovered From Biden Think Tank Related to Ukraine, Iran - ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.