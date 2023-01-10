The UK government has not yet made a final decision on the possible delivery of Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's spokesman said on Tuesday, commenting on recent media reports

On Monday, Sky news reported, citing sources, that for the first time since the start of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, the United Kingdom was considering the possibility of supplying its Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine.

"We haven't made any final decisions on provision of tanks at this stage ... Until decisions are made on these sorts of things, we don't comment on speculation around what further equipment may or may not be sent. We will continue to discuss with Ukrainian counterparts about what is the best form we can provide.

And that's done in conjunction with our allies," the spokesman said, as quoted by The Guardian newspaper.

In late December, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Kiev was hoping to receive tanks from Western countries in 2023. Sunak, in turn, said that London intended to maintain or increase the military assistance provided to Ukraine in 2023.

In December, the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Valery Gerasimov, said that Western countries had supplied more than 350 tanks, 700 artillery systems, 100 multiple launch rocket systems, 30 helicopters, at least 5,000 drones, and 1,000 armored fighting vehicles to Ukraine since the start of Russia's special operation. Total foreign financial assistance to Ukraine amounted to almost $100 billion, Gerasimov added.