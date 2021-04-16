UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Strain Accounts For About 95% Of All Polish COVID-19 Cases - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 04:10 PM

UK Strain Accounts for About 95% of All Polish COVID-19 Cases - Health Ministry

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Approximately 95% of all coronavirus infection cases detected in Poland are caused by the so-called UK strain of the virus, Wojciech Andrusiewicz, spokesperson for the country's health ministry said on Friday.

"Currently, the UK mutation makes up about 95% [of cases]. This means that we have almost no other mutations, other than the UK one," Andrusiewicz told reporters.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Poland has confirmed a total of more than 2.6 million cases.

Related Topics

United Kingdom Poland All Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NACTA includes TLP into list of Pakistan’s outla ..

57 seconds ago

OPPO brings to you Hum TV’s new drama Tanaa Bana ..

12 minutes ago

Transfer of land in Jati Umrah reversed: Shahzad A ..

21 minutes ago

Imran Khan is unfit for Prime Minister Office, say ..

34 minutes ago

Shaukat Tareen appointed new finance minister

59 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,843 new COVID-19 cases, 1,506 reco ..

60 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.