UK Strain Accounts for About 95% of All Polish COVID-19 Cases - Health Ministry

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Approximately 95% of all coronavirus infection cases detected in Poland are caused by the so-called UK strain of the virus, Wojciech Andrusiewicz, spokesperson for the country's health ministry said on Friday.

"Currently, the UK mutation makes up about 95% [of cases]. This means that we have almost no other mutations, other than the UK one," Andrusiewicz told reporters.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Poland has confirmed a total of more than 2.6 million cases.