UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Strain Of Novel Coronavirus Present In About 20 Or More US States - Fauci

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 02:50 AM

UK Strain of Novel Coronavirus Present in About 20 or More US States - Fauci

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) The mutated coronavirus strain first discovered in the United Kingdom is now present in 20 or more US states, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci told reporters.

"The mutants in the UK, which we know are in about 20 plus states," Fauci said during a press briefing on Thursday.

In December, the United Kingdom informed the WHO of a mutated variant of the novel coronavirus, which is reported to be 70 percent more transmissible than other strains.

Although the new strain has not been proven to be more pathogenic, some countries shut their borders and suspended travel with the United Kingdom. The closures, however, has so far not prevented the strain from spreading.

Related Topics

United Kingdom December From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Significant drop in temperatures expected over com ..

51 minutes ago

14th Asian Financial Forum attracts 63,000-plus vi ..

2 hours ago

AED19.7 bn in credit facilities to non-resident cl ..

2 hours ago

Etihad Credit Insurance collaborates with Masdar t ..

2 hours ago

IRENA members endorse launch of Global High-Level ..

4 hours ago

UAQ Executive Council amends COVID-19 countermeasu ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.