UK Strain of Novel Coronavirus Present in About 20 or More US States - Fauci

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) The mutated coronavirus strain first discovered in the United Kingdom is now present in 20 or more US states, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci told reporters.

"The mutants in the UK, which we know are in about 20 plus states," Fauci said during a press briefing on Thursday.

In December, the United Kingdom informed the WHO of a mutated variant of the novel coronavirus, which is reported to be 70 percent more transmissible than other strains.

Although the new strain has not been proven to be more pathogenic, some countries shut their borders and suspended travel with the United Kingdom. The closures, however, has so far not prevented the strain from spreading.