UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Strikes Post-Brexit Trade Deal With Norway

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 08:39 PM

UK strikes post-Brexit trade deal with Norway

Britain on Friday announced a post-Brexit free trade deal focused predominantly on major fishing neighbour Norway that will slash tariffs on British food products exported also to Iceland and Liechtenstein

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Britain on Friday announced a post-Brexit free trade deal focused predominantly on major fishing neighbour Norway that will slash tariffs on British food products exported also to Iceland and Liechtenstein.

International Trade Secretary Liz Truss said the deal, agreed in principle, builds on "an economic relationship already worth 21.6 billion ($30 billion, 25 billion Euros), while supporting jobs and prosperity" across the UK.

The figure for 2020 overwhelmingly involved non-EU member Norway at 20.4 billion worth of trade between the two countries that are separated by the North Sea and key fishing spots.

Access to Britain's rich fishing waters was a major sticking point in post-Brexit talks with the EU.

"Reduced import tariffs on shrimps, prawns and haddock will reduce costs for UK fish processing, helping support some 18,000 jobs in that industry in Scotland" and northern England, said Friday's statement.

The agreement also "significantly cuts tariffs as high as 277 percent" for exports of British cheeses to Norway.

"There are also tariff reductions and quotas on pork, poultry and other goods.

UK wines and spirits including Scotch Whisky will also now be recognised in Norway and Iceland," the statement added.

Exports to the three non-EU countries will meanwhile be done without the need for any paperwork.

"All documents, contracts and signatures can be electronic, allowing goods to move seamlessly across borders and saving businesses time and money," the statement said.

The announcement comes as talks this week began on Britain joining the vast trans-Pacific trade pact.

Britain applied in February to join the 11-nation deal, signed in 2018 by countries including Japan, Canada, Mexico, Vietnam and Australia.

Britain formally left the European Union in January 2020 after nearly five decades of membership, and quit its single market and customs union at the start of this year.

It has replicated or rolled over existing trade agreements with the bloc and several countries.

London is currently in advanced trade deal discussions with Australia and has held early talks with India, New Zealand and the United States.

Related Topics

India Australia Exports Import Canada Norway European Union Iceland United Kingdom Japan United States Liechtenstein Mexico Vietnam Money January February 2018 2020 Market All Agreement Industry Billion Jobs New Zealand

Recent Stories

DG FDE distributes cheques worth Rs 120 mln among ..

1 minute ago

Sinner targets French Open second week with boost ..

1 minute ago

Citi Pharma plans IPO to raise capital for expansi ..

1 minute ago

COVID-19 spread depicts disastrous consequences of ..

1 minute ago

China's major internet firms post robust revenue, ..

5 minutes ago

Power shutdown notified for areas of Mingora, Swab ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.