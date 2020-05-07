UK studies find greater virus risk for ethnic minorities

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Black men and women are more than four times more likely to die with coronavirus than white people in England and Wales, the Office for National Statistics said on Thursday.

The data, compiled from analysis conducted between March 2 and April 10, is the latest to indicate marked differences in how the outbreak affects different ethnic groups.

A University College London study also indicated a disproportionate effect on people from black and minority ethnic backgrounds.

The ONS analysis suggested black males in England and Wales were 4.2 times more likely to die after contracting COVID-19. The figure rose to 4.3 for black women.

It also found people of Bangladeshi, Pakistani, Indian and mixed heritage had an increased risk of death compared to those from white backgrounds.