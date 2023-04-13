UK Style Icon Mary Quant Dies Aged 93 - Reports

UrduPoint.com

UK fashion designer Dame Mary Quant has died at 93 years of age at her home in Surrey, UK mass media reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) UK fashion designer Dame Mary Quant has died at 93 years of age at her home in Surrey, UK mass media reported on Thursday.

Mary Quant was an instrumental figure in the 1960s fashion movements and a pioneer of the mini-skirt and hot pants. Born in 1930 in Blackheath, London, she studied illustration and art education at Goldsmiths College. She started as a boutique-owner, selling clothes sourced from wholesalers, but later gravitated toward bolder styles, which she designed herself.

In the late 1950s and early 1960s, Quant was one of the few London-based high-end designers who offered a wide range of clothes for young people.

During her long and fruitful career in fashion, Quant designed shorts, hot pants, mini-skirts, berets, colored and patterned tights as well as car interiors and cosmetics. She also wrote several books on colors and make-up, and two autobiographies. She won several prestigious fashion awards and was made a dame in 2015 for her influence on the British fashion.

