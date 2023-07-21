Open Menu

UK Subway Workers Suspend Strike Action After Concessions From Employer - Trade Union

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 21, 2023 | 06:00 PM

UK Subway Workers Suspend Strike Action After Concessions From Employer - Trade Union

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) The UK National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) said on Friday that it has suspended all strike actions of the London Underground workers scheduled for next week after progress was made in its pensions, jobs and working conditions dispute with the Transport for London (TfL) authority.

"RMT has suspended all strike action planned for next week on London Underground after making progress in the pensions and jobs dispute," RMT said in a statement.

TfL agreed to make concessions and pledged not to carry out its original plans regarding job cuts and pension changes, in response to the threat of the entire city being paralyzed for a week due to the subway workers' strike, the trade union added.

"There are now longer guarantees on protection of earnings, no pension changes for at least 3 years and so-called productivity proposals which would have damaged the terms and conditions of RMT members have been halted," RMT said.

However, RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch noted that this was not the final victory of the trade union and that the workers were ready to go on strike if the concessions achieved during the negotiations were not implemented.

"RMT's strike mandate remains live until October and we are prepared to use it if necessary," he said.

The trade union will continue to "defend jobs, conditions and our members' pensions" in the future, the RMT leader added.

The UK has seen a series of strikes over the past months, as people express their dissatisfaction with the worsening economic situation caused by rising energy prices and soaring inflation in the country. Employees of railroad companies, post offices, airports as well as lawyers, among others, have been taking part in the demonstrations.

Related Topics

Lawyers Job London Progress United Kingdom October Post All Jobs

Recent Stories

Azam Khan appears before NAB in £190m case agains ..

Azam Khan appears before NAB in £190m case against PTI chief

21 minutes ago
 Rupee continues to weaken against US Dollar in Int ..

Rupee continues to weaken against US Dollar in Interbank market

37 minutes ago
 UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure collabor ..

UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure collaborates with DNV to establish Mar ..

1 hour ago
 Sheraa unlocks entrepreneurial potential within em ..

Sheraa unlocks entrepreneurial potential within emerging AI industry through int ..

1 hour ago
 Country's foreign exchange reserves reached $14b a ..

Country's foreign exchange reserves reached $14b as result of Govt's efforts: Da ..

1 hour ago
 Four arrested in India for naked parade of women a ..

Four arrested in India for naked parade of women amid ethnic violence in Manipur

3 hours ago
Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of the Hashemite Kingdom ..

3 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s New Permanent ..

Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s New Permanent Representative to the OIC

3 hours ago
 realme C33 Re-do: Get Your Best Mix of Design and ..

Realme C33 Re-do: Get Your Best Mix of Design and Photography in Pakistan Now

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs and Nakheel Properties Unite for Inn ..

Dubai Customs and Nakheel Properties Unite for Innovation: Pioneering the Future ..

3 hours ago
 Defence Minister calls for devising national actio ..

Defence Minister calls for devising national action plan for water conservation ..

3 hours ago
 AGP requests SC to give month time on matter of ri ..

AGP requests SC to give month time on matter of right to appeal against military ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World