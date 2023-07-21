UK Subway Workers Suspend Strike Action After Concessions From Employer - Trade Union

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) The UK National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) said on Friday that it has suspended all strike actions of the London Underground workers scheduled for next week after progress was made in its pensions, jobs and working conditions dispute with the Transport for London (TfL) authority.

"RMT has suspended all strike action planned for next week on London Underground after making progress in the pensions and jobs dispute," RMT said in a statement.

TfL agreed to make concessions and pledged not to carry out its original plans regarding job cuts and pension changes, in response to the threat of the entire city being paralyzed for a week due to the subway workers' strike, the trade union added.

"There are now longer guarantees on protection of earnings, no pension changes for at least 3 years and so-called productivity proposals which would have damaged the terms and conditions of RMT members have been halted," RMT said.

However, RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch noted that this was not the final victory of the trade union and that the workers were ready to go on strike if the concessions achieved during the negotiations were not implemented.

"RMT's strike mandate remains live until October and we are prepared to use it if necessary," he said.

The trade union will continue to "defend jobs, conditions and our members' pensions" in the future, the RMT leader added.

The UK has seen a series of strikes over the past months, as people express their dissatisfaction with the worsening economic situation caused by rising energy prices and soaring inflation in the country. Employees of railroad companies, post offices, airports as well as lawyers, among others, have been taking part in the demonstrations.