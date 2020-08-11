UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Suffers Biggest Drop In Employment Since 2009 Over COVID-19 Lockdown - Official Figures

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 01:20 PM

UK Suffers Biggest Drop in Employment Since 2009 Over COVID-19 Lockdown - Official Figures

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) Around 730,000 people have lost their jobs in the United Kingdom since the COVID-19 lockdown began in March, the largest quarterly employment decrease since the 2009 financial crisis, the Office of National Statistics (ONS) showed on Tuesday.

"Early indicators for July 2020 suggest that the number of employees in the UK on payrolls is down around 730,000 compared with March 2020," the ONS said in a report.

According to the official data, the falls in May, June and July are mainly because fewer people have moved into payroll employment, and the unemployment rate remains at 3.9 percent because around 2.7 million people are still on the government-backed furlough scheme.

"Survey data show employment is weakening and unemployment is largely unchanged because of increases in economic inactivity, with people out of work but not currently looking for work," the ONS explained.

Commenting on the survey for the UK media, ONS deputy national statistician for economic statistics Jonathan Athow said that the people who are most affected include younger workers ” those 24 and under ” or older workers and those in more routine or less skilled jobs.

The expert also warned that it would be harder for people in these groups to find a new job or get one as easily as other workers.

The government has warned, however, that the furlough scheme, which has seen up to 9.5 million workers receiving 80 percent of their current salary ” as high as £2,500 ($3,270) ” since the lockdown began, will end in October.

Related Topics

Job United Kingdom March May June July October 2020 Media Government Million Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Illegal appointments and promotions in LHC establi ..

10 minutes ago

Minorities Day is being observed today

2 hours ago

Maryam Nawaz to appear before NAB today

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Chad President on Indepen ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 11, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.