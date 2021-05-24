UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Summons Belarusian Ambassador Over Ryanair Incident - Raab

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 10:01 PM

UK Summons Belarusian Ambassador Over Ryanair Incident - Raab

The United Kingdom has summoned the Belarusian ambassador in London over the incident with the emergency landing of a Ryanair plane in Minsk, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) The United Kingdom has summoned the Belarusian ambassador in London over the incident with the emergency landing of a Ryanair plane in Minsk, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Monday.

According to Raab, the UK sees "no evidence" of Mink's claim about a bomb threat on board the Ryanair flight and the "regime" in Misk "must provide a full explanation for what appears to be ...

a serious violation of international law".

"For our part, we've summoned the Belarusian ambassador and the minister for the European neighborhood is conveying our condemnation of these acts as we speak. We are working with our international partners to explore every potential diplomatic option ... Beyond the diplomatic track we are actively considering and coordinating with our allies on further sanctions on those responsible for this outlandish conduct," Raab told the UK parliament.

Related Topics

Condemnation Parliament Minsk London United Kingdom

Recent Stories

UAE hosts virtual meetings of Abu Dhabi Dialogue

20 minutes ago

France back at Airport Show to support expectation ..

20 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs virtual meeting of Educa ..

36 minutes ago

Airport Show’s 20th edition opens in Dubai on a ..

50 minutes ago

Dubai Economy issues 15,475 new licenses during Q1 ..

50 minutes ago

Pandemic encourages people to use creativity again ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.