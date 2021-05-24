UK Summons Belarusian Ambassador Over Ryanair Incident - Raab

The United Kingdom has summoned the Belarusian ambassador in London over the incident with the emergency landing of a Ryanair plane in Minsk, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) The United Kingdom has summoned the Belarusian ambassador in London over the incident with the emergency landing of a Ryanair plane in Minsk, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Monday.

According to Raab, the UK sees "no evidence" of Mink's claim about a bomb threat on board the Ryanair flight and the "regime" in Misk "must provide a full explanation for what appears to be ...

a serious violation of international law".

"For our part, we've summoned the Belarusian ambassador and the minister for the European neighborhood is conveying our condemnation of these acts as we speak. We are working with our international partners to explore every potential diplomatic option ... Beyond the diplomatic track we are actively considering and coordinating with our allies on further sanctions on those responsible for this outlandish conduct," Raab told the UK parliament.