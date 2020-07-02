UK Summons Chinese Ambassador Over Hong Kong Security Law - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) The United Kingdom's Foreign Office summoned Chinese Ambassador Liu Xiao Ming over the Hong Kong security law, Sky news reported.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier in the day said that the law on the protection of national security in Hong Kong violates declaration on autonomy of the region, signed between the UK and China.

According to the channel, the British foreign ministry called the Chinese ambassador in London to meet with British Deputy Foreign Minister Simon MacDonald on Wednesday about the Hong Kong security law.