UrduPoint.com

UK Summons Iran's Top Envoy Over Execution Of Iranian Protester

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 10, 2022 | 01:05 AM

UK Summons Iran's Top Envoy Over Execution of Iranian Protester

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly summoned Iran's highest-ranking diplomat over the execution of a protester in Iran, the UK government said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly summoned Iran's highest-ranking diplomat over the execution of a protester in Iran, the UK government said on Friday.

On Thursday morning, media reported on the execution by Iranian authorities of Mohsen Shekari, who wounded a security guard with a knife during mass protests in Tehran in September. It was the first known execution connected to the ongoing protests in Iran.

"The Foreign Secretary instructed the FCDO to summon Iran's most senior diplomat after Iran carried out the first execution of a protestor since demonstrations began in September," the government said in a statement.

Cleverly called the executed man a "tragic victim of a legal system" and called on Iran to halt executions and violence against its citizens, the statement read.

Violent riots broke out in Iran in mid-September in connection with the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died while in police custody after being detained for wearing an "improper" hijab. Many Iranian citizens accused the morality police of Amini's death, alleging that law enforcement officers hit her in the head. The situation escalated into calls for the overthrow of Iran's clerical ruler. Tehran believes the unrest has been instigated from abroad.

Related Topics

Riots Police Iran Died Tehran Man United Kingdom September Media From Government

Recent Stories

Turkey's Maritime Authority Says 18 Oil Tankers Wa ..

Turkey's Maritime Authority Says 18 Oil Tankers Waiting for Passage in Black Sea

3 minutes ago
 UK's Sunak Pledges New Supplies of Anti-Aircraft S ..

UK's Sunak Pledges New Supplies of Anti-Aircraft Systems, Air Defense Missiles t ..

3 minutes ago
 Canada Authorizes Pfizer Omicron Booster Shot for ..

Canada Authorizes Pfizer Omicron Booster Shot for Children 5-11 years - Health C ..

3 minutes ago
 Netherlands v Argentina World Cup starting line-up ..

Netherlands v Argentina World Cup starting line-ups

3 minutes ago
 Arizona senator leaves Democrats to become indepen ..

Arizona senator leaves Democrats to become independent

3 minutes ago
 PEC Sindh directs DCs to complete preparation for ..

PEC Sindh directs DCs to complete preparation for LG election

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.