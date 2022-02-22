UrduPoint.com

UK Summons Russian Ambassador Over Recognition Of Breakaway Republics - Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2022 | 05:40 PM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss announced on Tuesday that Russian Ambassador in London Andrei Kelin had been summoned over Moscow's decision to recognize the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.

"I instructed the Permanent Under Secretary to summon the Russian Ambassador to explain Russia's violation of international law and disregard of Ukraine's sovereignty," Truss wrote on Twitter.

UK prime minister Boris Johnson is expected to give further details in the parliament shortly about the extent of the economic sanctions London would be imposing on Russia.

The Russian Embassy in London, in turn, confirmed to Sputnik that Kelin was invited to the UK Foreign Office to discuss the situation around Ukraine, adding that he has already returned.

