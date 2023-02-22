UK Supermarkets Limit Sales of Some Fruits, Vegetables Over Shortages - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) Some UK supermarkets have introduced limits for the purchase of some fruits and vegetables due to stock shortages, UK media reported on Tuesday.

"Like other supermarkets, we are experiencing sourcing challenges on some products that are grown in southern Spain and North Africa. We have introduced a temporary limit of three of each product on a very small number of fruit and vegetable lines, so customers can pick up the products they are looking for," a spokesperson for Asda supermarket was quoted as saying by the Telegraph.

Asda customers can now buy only three items of tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, lettuce, salad bags, broccoli, cauliflower, and raspberries, according to the media.

Another major British supermarket chain, Morrisons, will be limiting its customers to purchasing a maximum of two tomatoes, cucumbers, lettuce, and peppers per person starting February 22, the newspaper reported.

Lidl, Tesco and Co-op and Sainsbury's have not introduced any restrictions yet, the report said.

Despite poor harvests in both Europe and North Africa, and new restrictions on exports from Morocco, the supermarkets' management hopes the situation will improve in the coming days or weeks, the Telegraph added.

Earlier in the day, UK media reported that the country has been facing a shortage of tomatoes due to a poor harvest in the supplying countries. In winter, the UK normally receives tomatoes from Morocco, the Netherlands and Spain. After Brexit, local buyers started to heavily rely on imports from Morocco.