UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Supermarkets Ration Goods On Panic-buying Fear

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 12:33 AM

UK supermarkets ration goods on panic-buying fear

Two major British supermarkets said this week that they are rationing some products after new coronavirus restrictions to avoid panic buying seen at the start of the pandemic

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Two major British supermarkets said this week that they are rationing some products after new coronavirus restrictions to avoid panic buying seen at the start of the pandemic.

The country's biggest retailer Tesco revealed Friday that is limiting certain items -- including anti-bacterial wipes, baby wipes, flour, dried pasta and toilet roll -- to three purchases per person. Online customers also face limits on rice and canned vegetables.

"We have good availability, with plenty of stock to go round, and we would encourage our customers to shop as normal," a Tesco spokesperson said.

"To ensure that everyone can keep buying what they need, we have introduced bulk-buy limits on a small number of products." Rival supermarket Morrisons had also decided to introduced similar curbs on Thursday.

"We are introducing a limit on a small number of key products, such as toilet roll and disinfectant.

Our stock levels of these products are good but we want to ensure that they are available for everyone," a Morrisons spokesperson said.

Industry body the British Retail Consortium (BRC) has meanwhile urged consumers to be considerate of others when shopping for food and other essential items.

"Supply chains are stronger than ever before and we do not anticipate any issues in the availability of food or other goods under a future lockdown," said Andrew Opie, BRC director of food and sustainability.

"Nonetheless, we urge consumers to be considerate of others and shop as they normally would."Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday tightened restrictions to stem a surge of coronavirus cases, ordering pubs to close early and advising people to go back to working from home to prevent a second national lockdown.

Related Topics

Prime Minister From Flour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Jafza, Federation of Israeli Chambers of Commerce ..

20 minutes ago

UAE, Greece aspiring for bilateral strategic partn ..

1 hour ago

US Embassy in Baku Issues Travel Alert Amid Tensio ..

34 minutes ago

Putin's Security Dialogue Offer to US Very Timely ..

2 minutes ago

Mashaal Malik thanks Prime Minister for comprehens ..

2 minutes ago

Cook masterclass inspires Essex in Bob Willis Trop ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.