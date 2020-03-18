UrduPoint.com
UK Supermarkets Step Up Action Over Virus Panic

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 11:38 PM

UK supermarkets step up action over virus panic

Britain's supermarkets on Wednesday stepped up efforts to safeguard supplies, especially for vulnerable and elderly customers, as the sector battles stockpiling caused by coronavirus panic

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Britain's supermarkets on Wednesday stepped up efforts to safeguard supplies, especially for vulnerable and elderly customers, as the sector battles stockpiling caused by coronavirus panic.

In an email to customers, the head of Britain's biggest retailer Tesco said that from Thursday, it would have "a storewide restriction of only three items per customer on every product line", adding that multi-buy promotions would be scrapped.

All the nation's major supermarket chains have curbed the number of in-demand items -- like toilet roll and antibacterial wipes -- that people can buy.

Meanwhile, to keep shelves stocked with essential items, Tesco will close its meat, fish and deli counters, as well as salad bars, while no store will trade beyond 10 pm, said chief executive Dave Lewis.

Tesco will also allow its "more vulnerable and elderly customers" to have a priority one-hour slot in most stores across three mornings a week.

Lewis asked customers to be understanding of the difficult challenges faced by Tesco staff.

"If you do go in-store and want to say thank you, then I'm sure they'd appreciate it," he said in the email.

Tesco rival Sainsbury's earlier Wednesday said it would open its doors to only elderly and vulnerable people for the first hour of trade on Thursday.

Iceland, which specialises in frozen food, announced Monday that some of its stores were opening one hour earlier to enable older customers to purchase essentials.

And smaller supermarket chain Booths, based in northern England, has recommended that only vulnerable and elderly shoppers use its stores for the first few hours of each day.

