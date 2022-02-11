UrduPoint.com

UK Supplied Short-Range Missiles To Ukraine For Protection - Wallace

Sumaira FH Published February 11, 2022 | 09:15 PM

The United Kingdom has supplied Ukraine with short-range missiles that are needed for protection, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) The United Kingdom has supplied Ukraine with short-range missiles that are needed for protection, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on Friday.

"First of all, the weapons we provided to the Ukrainians were defensive, tactical weapons. They are not strategic, they are short-range. They are designed really for the protection of infantry," Wallace told a press conference.

