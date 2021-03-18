UrduPoint.com
UK Supply Of COVID-19 Vaccines Will Be Tighter In April - Health Secretary

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) The United Kingdom is expected to have a tighter supply of coronavirus vaccines in April, despite millions of people coming due for their second doses, UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Thursday.

"In April, supply is tighter than this month, and we have a huge number of second doses to deliver. During April, around 12 million people ... will receive their second dose. These second doses cannot be delayed as they have to be delivered within 12 weeks of the first dose," Hancock said in the parliament.

The country has also delayed the delivery of 1.7 million vaccine doses as they require having their stability retested, according to the official.

"In the last week, we've had a batch of 1.7 million doses delayed because of the need to retest its stability. Events like this are to be expected in a manufacturing endeavor of this complexity, and this shows the rigor of our safety checks. And we have a delay in a scheduled arrival [of AstraZeneca vaccines] from the Serum Institute of India," Hancock added.

Since the beginning of the country's vaccination drive, the UK inoculated over 25 million people with the first dose, and more than 1.7 million with the second one.

