UK Support For Ukraine Won't Change Under Labour Party Rule - Shadow Defence Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 11, 2022 | 09:36 PM

The United Kingdom's support for Ukraine would not change should the Labour Party gain control of the country's government in the next election, UK Shadow Defence Secretary John Healey said on Tuesday

"On Britain's military help for Ukraine, and on reinforcing NATO allies on the Russian border, the British government has had, and will continue to have, Labour's fullest support as the official opposition. With a general election, there may well be a change to Labour, but there will be no change to Britain's resolve in confronting Russian aggression and standing with Ukraine," Healey said during an interview at the Wilson Center.

The Labour Party gained the highest level of citizen support over the ruling Conservative Party in 20 years following the release of a 60-billion-pound economic growth plan to address rising costs of living, according to a YouGov poll released late last month.

The Labour Party is leading the Conservative Party by 17 percentage points - the highest level of support since Tony Blair's election to prime minister in 2001 - the poll said.

A plurality of UK citizens, 44%, believe that Labour Party leader Keir Starmer would make a better prime minister than current officeholder Liz Truss, another YouGov poll from late September said. Truss was only supported by 15% of respondents, the poll also said.

