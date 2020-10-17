UrduPoint.com
UK Supports Efforts To Extend New START Between US, Russia - Foreign Office

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 03:40 AM

UK Supports Efforts to Extend New START Between US, Russia - Foreign Office

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2020) The United Kingdom supports the efforts to extend the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) between Russia and the United States, but believes that any successor agreement on arms control should take into consideration progressing weapons technologies, a spokesman for the Foreign Office told RIA Novosti.

"The New START treaty has made an important contribution to international security by delivering a reduction of strategic nuclear arsenals and increasing transparency and mutual confidence between Russia and the United States," the official said on Friday.

"While we support efforts to extend New START, we are also clear that any successor agreement will need to take into account developments in technologies and weapons."

On Friday, the United States rejected Russia's proposal to unconditionally extend the New START for one year and continue negotiations on arms control during that period.

The United States has proposed extending the accord for one year on the condition that Russia freeze the number of its nuclear warheads, including those not covered by the original New START, during that period.

