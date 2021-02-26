MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) UK Foreign Minister Dominic Raab posted on his Twitter in support of the US strikes against pro-Iranian units active in eastern Syria.

Late on Thursday, the US carried out airstrikes against facilities used by Iranian-backed militias in eastern Syria in response to the February 15 rocket attack on the US troops in Iraqi Kurdistan. Iranian state media reported on Friday that 17 people were killed in the bombing.

"The UK supports the US targeted response against militia groups which attack coalition bases in an effort to destabilise the region.

We recognise the threat posed by the militia and share the US aim to work together with partners to de-escalate the situation," Raab wrote on Twitter.

According to the US Defense Department, the strikes destroyed several facilities located at a border control point used by Iranian-backed militant groups, including Kait'ib Hezbollah and Kait'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada. The goal of the operation, the Pentagon said, was to de-escalate the overall situation in the region