UK Supreme Court rules Heathrow can have third runway

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Britain's Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that Heathrow,one of the world's busiest airports,can build a third runway,overturning a legal decision to block the plan on environmental grounds.

The nation's highest court struck down a Court of Appeal ruling in February that the UK government had failed to take into account climate change commitments when in 2018 it approved the new runway at the London airport.

Heathrow successfully argued that the Court of Appeal made errors of law.

Environmental group Greenpeace said Prime Minister Boris Johnson should still not allow the project to proceed, in the light of his government's targets on cutting carbon emissions.

The Supreme Court said the previous Conservative government had "no obligation" to consider the Paris climate agreement when it gave the nod to the extra runway.

While the UK government said building work could begin in 2022,Heathrow warned that it would delay construction by at least two years owing to the coronavirus fallout and the legal challenges.