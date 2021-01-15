UK Supreme Court rules insurers must compensate firms over lockdown losses

Britain's Supreme Court ruled Friday that insurers must compensate small businesses forced into last year's initial coronavirus lockdown, potentially a total payout of 1.2 billion ($1.6 billion, 1.3 billion euros)

The country's financial watchdog successfully appealed on behalf of the companies, arguing that companies should be able to claim for the impact of last year's first Covid-19 lockdown which ran from March to June.