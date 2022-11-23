UrduPoint.com

UK Supreme Court Rules Scotland Cannot Hold Independence Vote Without London's Approval

Faizan Hashmi Published November 23, 2022 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) The UK Supreme court ruled on Wednesday that it is illegal to hold athe referendum on the independence of Scotland without the consent of the UK government.

"In a unanimous judgment, the Court answers the questions before it as follows ...

the provision of the proposed Bill which makes provision for a referendum on the question, "Should Scotland be an independent country?" does relate to matters which have been reserved to the Parliament of the United Kingdom under the Scotland Act. In particular, it relates to the reserved matters of the Union of the Kingdoms of Scotland and England and the Parliament of the United Kingdom. Accordingly, in the absence of any modification of the definition of reserved matters ... the Scottish Parliament does not have the power to legislate for a referendum on Scottish independence," the ruling read.

