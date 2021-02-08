UrduPoint.com
UK Suspects 200 Academics Of Unwittingly Sharing Defense Tech Research With China- Reports

UK Suspects 200 Academics of Unwittingly Sharing Defense Tech Research With China- Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) The United Kingdom is investigating around 200 academics of unwittingly passing on military technology to China, allowing it to build weapons of mass destruction, The Times reported on Monday, citing sources.

The academic, working in dozens of UK universities are suspected of violating the strict 2008 Export Control Order, which was intended to stop sensitive information from winding up in the hands of foreign states, the newspaper reported.

Citing government sources, The Times reported that the academics may face up to 10 years in prison if found to have aided the Chinese military-industrial sector obtain UK defense research and build aircraft, missiles and cyberweapons based on those designs.

The source said that the government was preparing to send out enforcement notices to the suspected leakers and that dozens of court cases may soon be launched into the matter.

