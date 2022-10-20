UrduPoint.com

UK Suspended Black Sea Air Patrol After Russian Missile Incident - Defense Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 20, 2022 | 10:14 PM

UK Suspended Black Sea Air Patrol After Russian Missile Incident - Defense Minister

The United Kingdom suspended its regular air patrol over the Black Sea after a Russian fighter plane fired a missile near the UK aircraft on September 29, Defense Minister Ben Wallace said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) The United Kingdom suspended its regular air patrol over the Black Sea after a Russian fighter plane fired a missile near the UK aircraft on September 29, Defense Minister Ben Wallace said on Thursday.

"I would also like to share with the House details of a recent incident which occurred in international airspace over the Black Sea. On September 29, an unarmed RAF RC-135 Rivet Joint, a civilian-style aircraft on routine patrol over the Black Sea was interacted with by two Russian armed SU-27 fighter aircraft... One of the SU-27 aircraft released a missile in the vicinity of the RAF Rivet Joint beyond visual range," Wallace told the parliament.

The interaction between the Russian and UK planes lasted for around 90 minutes, the minister specified, adding that the patrol was completed and the aircraft returned to its base.

"I felt it was prudent to suspend these patrols until a response was received by the Russian state," Wallace said.

London received a reply from Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on October 10, stating that the incident was caused by a "technical malfunction" of the SU-27 fighter. Russia also acknowledged the UK's claim that the incident took place in international airspace.

The UK restarted routine patrols over the Black Sea, now escorted by fighter aircraft, upon consultations with London's allies, Wallace said.

Related Topics

Russia Parliament London Wallace United Kingdom September October From Share

Recent Stories

Supreme Court rejects plea to bar PTI's long march ..

Supreme Court rejects plea to bar PTI's long march, asks govt to tackle it in ac ..

54 seconds ago
 Biden Admin Seeks Extra $34Mln for Jan 6 Probe, Ye ..

Biden Admin Seeks Extra $34Mln for Jan 6 Probe, Year-End Bill May Be Last Chance ..

2 minutes ago
 Ahmad Khawar Shahzad takes charge as TEVTA COO

Ahmad Khawar Shahzad takes charge as TEVTA COO

2 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews ongoing development projects worth ..

Meeting reviews ongoing development projects worth billion of rupees in AJK

2 minutes ago
 UK opposition leader demands general election 'now ..

UK opposition leader demands general election 'now'

6 minutes ago
 Private rooms inaugurated at DHQ

Private rooms inaugurated at DHQ

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.