UK Suspended Black Sea Air Patrol After Russian Missile Incident - Defense Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) The United Kingdom suspended its regular air patrol over the Black Sea after a Russian fighter plane fired a missile near the UK aircraft on September 29, Defense Minister Ben Wallace said on Thursday.

"I would also like to share with the House details of a recent incident which occurred in international airspace over the Black Sea. On September 29, an unarmed RAF RC-135 Rivet Joint, a civilian-style aircraft on routine patrol over the Black Sea was interacted with by two Russian armed SU-27 fighter aircraft... One of the SU-27 aircraft released a missile in the vicinity of the RAF Rivet Joint beyond visual range," Wallace told the parliament.

The interaction between the Russian and UK planes lasted for around 90 minutes, the minister specified, adding that the patrol was completed and the aircraft returned to its base.

"I felt it was prudent to suspend these patrols until a response was received by the Russian state," Wallace said.

London received a reply from Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on October 10, stating that the incident was caused by a "technical malfunction" of the SU-27 fighter. Russia also acknowledged the UK's claim that the incident took place in international airspace.

The UK restarted routine patrols over the Black Sea, now escorted by fighter aircraft, upon consultations with London's allies, Wallace said.