UK Suspends Anti-Dumping Duty on Steel Imports From Iran, Russia - Authority

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) The United Kingdom has suspended the anti-dumping duty on imports of some steel goods from Iran and Russia, the Trade Remedies Authority said on Wednesday.

"The public notice ... suspends, in full or in part, the anti-dumping duty on hot-rolled flat iron, non-alloy, or other alloy steel goods originating in Iran or Russia in the event those hot-rolled flat iron, non-alloy, or other alloy steel goods are subject to safeguard duty," the authority said in a statement.

The measure applies to imported steel goods subject to both anti-dumping and safeguard duties, the statement added.

In late May, the UK extended the suspension of restrictions on imports of hot-rolled flat and coil steel from Ukraine for one year. Hot-rolled flat and coil steel is mainly used in the engineering, construction, electronics and automotive industries.