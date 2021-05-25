UrduPoint.com
UK Suspends Belarusian Carriers' Permits, Warns UK Airlines Against Flying Over Belarus

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 12:50 AM

The UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) suspended flights for Belarusian airlines, including Belavia and all charter carriers, and also warned UK airlines against flying over Belarus

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) The UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) suspended flights for Belarusian airlines, including Belavia and all charter carriers, and also warned UK airlines against flying over Belarus,.

"Following the UK Government's decision, the UK Civil Aviation Authority has suspended all foreign carrier permits held by Belarusian air carriers until further notice.

This suspension applies to both scheduled operators, including the Belarusian airline Belavia, as well as chartered air carriers," the statement says.

"The Civil Aviation Authority has also issued a notice to all UK registered airlines requesting that they avoid overflight of any territory of the Republic of Belarus," the CAA added.

