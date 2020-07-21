UrduPoint.com
UK Suspends Extradition Treaty With HK 'immediately And Indefinitely'

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 01:01 AM

UK suspends extradition treaty with HK 'immediately and indefinitely'

Britain on Monday suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong "immediately and indefinitely" in response to China's introduction of a controversial new security law in the territory

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Britain on Monday suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong "immediately and indefinitely" in response to China's introduction of a controversial new security law in the territory.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab confirmed the widely expected move in parliament, and also said London would extend its arms embargo on "potentially lethal weapons" to the financial hub.

More Stories From World

