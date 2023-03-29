UK, Sweden Defense Ministers Agree on Self-Propelled Guns Delivery to British Army

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace and his Swedish counterpart, Pal Jonson, on Wednesday signed a letter of intent concerning the delivery of 14 Swedish-built Archer self-propelled guns to the British army in an effort to boost military cooperation between the two countries, the UK Defense Ministry said.

"Defence Secretary Ben Wallace welcomed his counterpart Pal Jonson during a visit to the UK Ministry of Defence today, which included the signing of a letter of intent relating to a new contract to deliver 14 Swedish-built Archer self-propelled guns to the British Army, as well as highlighting potential future collaboration between the UK and Sweden," the ministry's statement read.

During the meeting, the two defense chiefs also discussed Sweden's prospects in NATO, with Wallace vowing support for the country's accession to the bloc, the UK government said.

"The UK will continue to give our full support to Sweden's accession to NATO, fortifying Northern Europe and the Baltics against Russian aggression and expanding security challenges in the region," the UK defense secretary was quoted in the statement as saying.

The purchase of the Archer systems will allow the United Kingdom to make up for its own AS90 self-propelled guns which it has sent to Ukraine, the UK government added.

Earlier in the month, the UK Defense Ministry said that 14 Archer artillery systems would "have ownership transferred to the British Army" and be fully operational by next April, "forming an interim replacement" for the 32 AS90 artillery systems the UK provided to Ukraine.

The Archer's firing range is almost twice as long as that of the AS90, it requires a three- or four-man crew, while the UK-made gun requires five crew. Besides, the Archer's maximum speed reaches 70 kilometers per hour (43 miles per hour), which is 17 kilometers faster than the AS90.