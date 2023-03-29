UrduPoint.com

UK, Sweden Defense Ministers Agree On Self-Propelled Guns Delivery To British Army

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2023 | 06:00 PM

UK, Sweden Defense Ministers Agree on Self-Propelled Guns Delivery to British Army

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace and his Swedish counterpart, Pal Jonson, on Wednesday signed a letter of intent concerning the delivery of 14 Swedish-built Archer self-propelled guns to the British army in an effort to boost military cooperation between the two countries, the UK Defense Ministry said.

"Defence Secretary Ben Wallace welcomed his counterpart Pal Jonson during a visit to the UK Ministry of Defence today, which included the signing of a letter of intent relating to a new contract to deliver 14 Swedish-built Archer self-propelled guns to the British Army, as well as highlighting potential future collaboration between the UK and Sweden," the ministry's statement read.

During the meeting, the two defense chiefs also discussed Sweden's prospects in NATO, with Wallace vowing support for the country's accession to the bloc, the UK government said.

"The UK will continue to give our full support to Sweden's accession to NATO, fortifying Northern Europe and the Baltics against Russian aggression and expanding security challenges in the region," the UK defense secretary was quoted in the statement as saying.

The purchase of the Archer systems will allow the United Kingdom to make up for its own AS90 self-propelled guns which it has sent to Ukraine, the UK government added.

Earlier in the month, the UK Defense Ministry said that 14 Archer artillery systems would "have ownership transferred to the British Army" and be fully operational by next April, "forming an interim replacement" for the 32 AS90 artillery systems the UK provided to Ukraine.

The Archer's firing range is almost twice as long as that of the AS90, it requires a three- or four-man crew, while the UK-made gun requires five crew. Besides, the Archer's maximum speed reaches 70 kilometers per hour (43 miles per hour), which is 17 kilometers faster than the AS90.

Related Topics

Firing NATO Army Ukraine Russia Europe Visit Wallace United Kingdom Sweden April Government

Recent Stories

NA passes bill to clip CJP's suo motu powers

NA passes bill to clip CJP's suo motu powers

1 hour ago
 Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion ..

Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion of Dubai companies into foreig ..

2 hours ago
 Proposed Costa Rica-UAE CEPA will bring economic, ..

Proposed Costa Rica-UAE CEPA will bring economic, social benefits to both people ..

2 hours ago
 Sobha Realty rings Nasdaq Dubai Bell in support of ..

Sobha Realty rings Nasdaq Dubai Bell in support of &#039;1&#039;Billion Meals En ..

2 hours ago
 realme Pakistan Energizes the Underprivileged in R ..

Realme Pakistan Energizes the Underprivileged in Ramadan

3 hours ago
 Development of Balochistan Govt’s top priority: ..

Development of Balochistan Govt’s top priority: PM

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.