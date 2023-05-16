UrduPoint.com

UK, Switzerland Announce Start Of Talks On New Free Trade Agreement

Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2023 | 12:20 AM

UK, Switzerland Announce Start of Talks on New Free Trade Agreement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) The United Kingdom and Switzerland have announced the start of negotiations for a new and enhanced free trade agreement, according to a joint statement published on Monday by the UK government.  

"Switzerland and the United Kingdom are pleased to announce the start of negotiations for an enhanced Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between our countries," the joint statement read.

The enhanced FTA will "improve on the arrangements" outlined in the current bilateral FTA signed in February 2019, specifically with regard to areas if mutual interest such as innovative research and development, according to the statement.

"Switzerland's and the United Kingdom's negotiation teams have been instructed to hold the first official round of negotiations in London this May, and a second round in the autumn," the statement added.

The new agreement will emphasize the commitment of both countries to trade in areas which were not initially included in the agreement, such as services, intellectual property rights, investment flows and digital trade.

