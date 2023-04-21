UrduPoint.com

UK, Switzerland Sign Statement Of Intent On Security Cooperation - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2023 | 01:10 AM

UK, Switzerland Sign Statement of Intent on Security Cooperation - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace held talks with his Swiss counterpart, Viola Amherd, in London on Thursday, that resulted in signing a statement of intent on security cooperation between the two countries, the UK Defense Ministry said.

"Today, Defence Secretary @BWallaceMP met his Swiss counterpart @Violapamherd in London where they signed a new statement of intent to deepen collaboration on military training and technology sharing while honouring Swiss military neutrality," the UK Defense Ministry ministry tweeted, following the talks.

Amherd praised the successful outcome of the meeting and announced intention of Bern and London to keep developing bilateral military ties.

"As like-minded and traditionally close partners, CH (Switzerland) and the UK are keen to work more closely together. Today's signing of the Letter of Intent is a major step forward in strengthening our cooperation," the Swiss defense chief tweeted.

The declaration of intent is not a legally binding document and is intended to provide an institutional framework for bilateral partnership and formalize the dialogue between the two countries on new trends, threats and solutions, the Swiss Defense Ministry said.

Related Topics

Technology London Bern Wallace United Kingdom Switzerland

Recent Stories

Hazza bin Zayed sends Eid greetings to UAE Leaders

Hazza bin Zayed sends Eid greetings to UAE Leaders

16 minutes ago
 Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates UAE Leaders on ..

Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid Al Fitr

32 minutes ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Ruler sends Eid greetings to UAE Le ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler sends Eid greetings to UAE Leaders

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed to perform Eid prayer at Nasser S ..

Hamdan bin Zayed to perform Eid prayer at Nasser Sultan bin Quran Mosque

1 hour ago
 Parliament supreme institution of country: Ministe ..

Parliament supreme institution of country: Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad ..

1 hour ago
 Fujairah Ruler sends Eid greetings to UAE Leaders

Fujairah Ruler sends Eid greetings to UAE Leaders

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.