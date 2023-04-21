UK, Switzerland Sign Statement of Intent on Security Cooperation - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace held talks with his Swiss counterpart, Viola Amherd, in London on Thursday, that resulted in signing a statement of intent on security cooperation between the two countries, the UK Defense Ministry said.

"Today, Defence Secretary @BWallaceMP met his Swiss counterpart @Violapamherd in London where they signed a new statement of intent to deepen collaboration on military training and technology sharing while honouring Swiss military neutrality," the UK Defense Ministry ministry tweeted, following the talks.

Amherd praised the successful outcome of the meeting and announced intention of Bern and London to keep developing bilateral military ties.

"As like-minded and traditionally close partners, CH (Switzerland) and the UK are keen to work more closely together. Today's signing of the Letter of Intent is a major step forward in strengthening our cooperation," the Swiss defense chief tweeted.

The declaration of intent is not a legally binding document and is intended to provide an institutional framework for bilateral partnership and formalize the dialogue between the two countries on new trends, threats and solutions, the Swiss Defense Ministry said.