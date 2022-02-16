UrduPoint.com

UK Tabloid The Sun Edits Article About Timing Of Russian Invasion Of Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2022 | 12:53 PM

UK Tabloid The Sun Edits Article About Timing of Russian Invasion of Ukraine

The British tabloid newspaper The Sun has edited its article about the time of Russia's "invasion" of Ukraine, saying now that the attack by Russian forces could allegedly begin "at any time" instead of at 01:00 GMT on Wednesday as the paper reported earlier

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) The British tabloid newspaper The Sun has edited its article about the time of Russia's "invasion" of Ukraine, saying now that the attack by Russian forces could allegedly begin "at any time" instead of at 01:00 GMT on Wednesday as the paper reported earlier.

On Tuesday, the British newspapers The Sun and Daily Mirror reported that Russia will� allegedly launch an invasion of Ukraine at 01:00 GMT on Wednesday. The Sun said, citing US intelligence data, that this was the "most likely" time, when Moscow was going to launch an attack, involving 200,000 troops, tanks, aircraft, missiles and ships.

In the amended text, the exact timing of "the invasion" was replaced with claims that it could begin "at any time." At the same time, the tabloid left the reference to US intelligence data. It also noted that Wednesday night, when the attack had been allegedly planned, "went without incident."

On Saturday, the Politico, citing unnamed sources, reported that US President Joe Biden had told world leaders at a video conference that Moscow would invade Ukraine on February 16.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting on these reports, said that it was difficult to take such publications seriously. According to him, Russian President Vladimir Putin quipped several times, asking the authorities to check whether the newspapers mentioned the exact hour of the beginning of the war.

In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of massing troops near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for invasion. Russia replied that it has no intention of invading Ukraine, while stressing that it has the right to move its forces within its own territory.

Russia has also expressed concerns over NATO military activity near its borders and ongoing military support of Ukraine, including an increase in the number of Western instructors in the breakaway Donbas region. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow is not excluding that the "hysteria" around Ukraine fueled by the West is aimed at concealing Kiev's plans to sabotage the Minsk Agreements on Donbas.

Related Topics

Attack NATO World Ukraine Moscow Russia Minsk Vladimir Putin Same Kiev February Border

Recent Stories

Transporters reject increase in POL prices

Transporters reject increase in POL prices

21 minutes ago
 US Exacerbation of War Threat Affects Economy of U ..

US Exacerbation of War Threat Affects Economy of Ukraine - Chinese Foreign Minis ..

9 minutes ago
 Cold, partly cloudy weather likely in most parts o ..

Cold, partly cloudy weather likely in most parts of KP: Met office

9 minutes ago
 China govt to help run coal power plants at full c ..

China govt to help run coal power plants at full capacity

9 minutes ago
 Some 500Mln People Watched Beijing Olympics Openin ..

Some 500Mln People Watched Beijing Olympics Opening Ceremony - IOC

19 minutes ago
 Campaign against vehicles launches

Campaign against vehicles launches

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>