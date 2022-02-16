UK Tabloid The Sun Edits Article About Timing of Russian Invasion of Ukraine

The British tabloid newspaper The Sun has edited its article about the time of Russia's "invasion" of Ukraine, saying now that the attack by Russian forces could allegedly begin "at any time" instead of at 01:00 GMT on Wednesday as the paper reported earlier

On Tuesday, the British newspapers The Sun and Daily Mirror reported that Russia will� allegedly launch an invasion of Ukraine at 01:00 GMT on Wednesday. The Sun said, citing US intelligence data, that this was the "most likely" time, when Moscow was going to launch an attack, involving 200,000 troops, tanks, aircraft, missiles and ships.

In the amended text, the exact timing of "the invasion" was replaced with claims that it could begin "at any time." At the same time, the tabloid left the reference to US intelligence data. It also noted that Wednesday night, when the attack had been allegedly planned, "went without incident."

On Saturday, the Politico, citing unnamed sources, reported that US President Joe Biden had told world leaders at a video conference that Moscow would invade Ukraine on February 16.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting on these reports, said that it was difficult to take such publications seriously. According to him, Russian President Vladimir Putin quipped several times, asking the authorities to check whether the newspapers mentioned the exact hour of the beginning of the war.

In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of massing troops near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for invasion. Russia replied that it has no intention of invading Ukraine, while stressing that it has the right to move its forces within its own territory.

Russia has also expressed concerns over NATO military activity near its borders and ongoing military support of Ukraine, including an increase in the number of Western instructors in the breakaway Donbas region. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow is not excluding that the "hysteria" around Ukraine fueled by the West is aimed at concealing Kiev's plans to sabotage the Minsk Agreements on Donbas.